Rail smartcards available within minutes at new Brighton Station kiosk

A new self-service kiosk for key smartcards has been installed at Brighton Station, slashing the time it takes to get one from five days to two minutes.

As soon as they have a card, passengers can buy and load tickets onto it from a nearby ticket machine, then tap in and go.

Southern says Key smartcards save passengers time and are more secure and robust than paper tickets. They can also automatically identify and generate compensation claims for delays.

Angie Doll, Managing Director for Southern and Gatwick Express, said: “With these new kiosks, we are making it easier for customers to make the switch to the Key Smartcard. Passengers no longer have to wait to have a smartcard delivered to them in the post.

“I am delighted that more of our customers will be able to enjoy the benefits of travelling smart. The Key Smartcard lasts longer than paper tickets, and if lost, can be easily cancelled and replaced with all tickets intact.”