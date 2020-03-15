Glastonwick festival postponed until 2021

Sussex’s premier music, beer, poetry and more beer festival Glastonwick was to be celebrating its 25th anniversary from Friday 5th – Sunday 7th June. However the organisers of this popular annual festival have discussed the worsening Coronavirus situation with the owners of the site at Church Farm, Coombes Farm Coombes, West Sussex, BN15 0RS and feel that sadly the only option now open to them is to postpone Glastonwick until next year.

They believe that the best interest to the public is to cancel this year’s event as co-organiser John Baine has stated “Health is the most important thing we have”, and added that they are convinced “it’s the right decision and at the right moment”.

If you have purchased an online ticket, then contact your supplier for a refund, if they haven’t already refunded you. For those who bought tickets in person from the Duke Of Wellington, Southwick Beer Engine, Evening Star or Anchored Worthing, just take your tickets in and get a refund.

Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘What’s On – from Brighton and Hove News’ Facebook page HERE.