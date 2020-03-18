More Brighton schools close due to coronavirus short staffing



UPDATED: More Brighton schools have announced they are closing today because of coronavirus related short staffing – ahead of a total shutdown after this Friday.

Dorothy Stringer and Cardinal Newman emailed parents this afternoon to say they would be closing tomorrow for the rest of the spring term, having both closed year 8 and 9 yesterday.

Varndean also announced on its website it was closing to year 9 only.

Yesterday, Blatchington Mill School and BHASVIC said they were closing until the end of the Easter holidays.

Earlier today, it was announced all schools in Scotland and Wales were closing from Friday and education secretary Gavin Williamson is due to make a statement to the House of Commons at 5pm today.

At 5pm, Mr Williamson said that English schools would also close from the end of the school day on Friday – other than special provisions for children of key workers, such as health workers.

Stringer headteacher Matt Hillier said: “I am writing to let you know that I have taken the very difficult decision to close the school as of today Wednesday 13 March 2020.

“You know that our most important priority at Dorothy Stringer is the safety and well being of our community. Therefore, it is important that we take careful and considered action during this time when our community may be affected by the coronavirus. It is also important that you are kept up to date.

“Thus far, no one in our school community, children nor staff, has been tested and confirmed as positive for the virus. However, we do have a number of staff, students and families who have some mild symptoms and are self isolating as advised by Public Health England.

“This has left the school without sufficient capacity to operate the school. We do not have enough teaching staff or support staff to keep the school operating and provide the high quality of education students deserve.”