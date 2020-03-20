Brighton man wanted for recall to prison

A man who was jailed for having an offensive weapon is being hunted by police who want to return him to prison.

Sussex Police issued an appeal for help finding Ryan Rose Jenson, formerly of Kestrel Court, in Swanborough Place, Whitehawk, and Bernard Road, Brighton.

He was freed from prison on licence last month.

The force said: “Police in Brighton are searching for Ryan Jenson, 34, who is wanted for recall to prison.

“Jenson was released from prison in February part of the way through a five-month sentence for possessing an offensive weapon.

“But the probation service now require his return to prison for failing to comply with the conditions of his release licence.

“He is described as white, 6ft 2in and of medium build with brown eyes, dark short hair and complexion, and frequents Brighton and Hove.

“Anyone who sees Jenson or knows where he is should not approach him but dial 999 or 101, quoting serial 1490 of 10/03.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”