Burglars await sentence in prison after £50k raid in Hove

Two men have admitted stealing electronic goods worth about £50,000 from Currys PC World in Hove when they appeared in court.

Marian Ghita, 44, and Cristian Rusu, 39, appeared before Brighton magistrates charged with burglary.

Ghita, a binman, and Rusu, a car valeter, admitted breaking into the Old Shoreham Road premises early on Tuesday morning (17 March).

Sussex Police said: “Two men have appeared in court charged with stealing up to £80,000 worth of stock from Currys PC World, in Old Shoreham Road, Hove.

“Police were alerted to the incident after an intruder alarm was activated at 5.27am on Tuesday 17 March.

“Four men, all wearing face coverings and gloves and with their hoods up, broke into the premises and stole a large quantity of electrical stock.

“Officers arrived at the scene and discovered a large hole in the side of the building, which had been used to gain entry.

“Intelligence led to the arrest of two men who were stopped in a black Audi A4 on the M23.

“Items including mobile phones, tablets and laptops, with a combined value of £50,000 to £80,000 were seized from the vehicle.

“Marian Ghita, 44, a refuse worker, of Ivinghoe Road, Dagenham, and Cristian Rusu, 39, a car valeter, of Auckland Road, Ilford, Redbridge, were both remanded in custody and appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 18 March, charged with burglary.

“They were further remanded and are next listed to appear for sentencing at Lewes Crown Court on (Wednesday) 15 April.

“Two further suspects remain outstanding and detectives are appealing for witnesses.

“Anyone with any information about the incident, or anyone with dash cam or CCTV which may have captured the incident, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 125 of 17/03.

“You can also report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.”