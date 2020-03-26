Woman treated in hospital after Brighton hit and run

A woman was treated in hospital after hit and run involving a 4×4 vehicle in Brighton.

Sussex Police said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run at the junction of Milner Road and Buller Road in Brighton.

“At about 6.45pm on Sunday 15 March, a vehicle mounted the pavement and collided with a pedestrian.

“The vehicle then failed to stop at the scene.

“The pedestrian was taken to hospital and discharged the following day.

“She sustained minor injuries.

“The vehicle is described as a red Nissan and is thought to be an SUV or 4×4.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened, or is able to provide any information, is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 994 of 15/03.”