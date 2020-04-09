Brighton murder victim named as four suspects bailed

Police have named the man who died in Brighton after being stabbed last weekend as Muhammed Lamin Jassey.

Four men who were arrested on suspicion of murdering the 26-year-old have been released in bail.

Sussex Police said: “The police investigation into the death of a man in Brighton on Sunday 5 April is continuing as four men are released on bail.

“The victim, named as Muhammed Lamin Jassey, 26, of Brighton, sustained a knife wound during an incident in Whitehawk Road, just south of the junction with Findon Road, at about 2.30pm on Sunday 5 April.

“Mr Jassey was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital where he sadly died later the same day.

“The four men, all from Brighton, and aged 21, 25, 26 and 41, were arrested on the same day on suspicion of murder and after being interviewed were released on police bail on Tuesday night (7 April) until Monday 4 May while the investigation continues.

“Two women, aged 21 and 38, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender were released from police custody on Monday 6 April.

“The 21-year-old was released under investigation and the 38-year-old will face no further police action.”

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Geldart of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team said; “The victim’s family have been kept informed of the progress of the police investigation and are being supported by our family liaison officers.

“This is a fast-developing investigation and we would urge anyone with information to come forward

“You can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Heathland. You can also report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.”