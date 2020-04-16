Man admits causing Hangleton siege

A man whose claims he was going to shoot himself sparked a four-hour hour police siege has admitted causing a disturbance in Hangleton.

Carl Owston, 31, of no fixed abode, admitted a string of offences relating to the incident in Harmsworth Crescent on April 1.

As well as the charge of causing a nuisance to the public by committing violent acts, he admitted smashing a door and four charges of assaulting a police officer.

The first assault happened at Harmsworth Crescent and the other three at the Crowhurst Road custody centre.

During the siege, scores of families on lockdown in the surrounding flats watched armed police descend on their quiet streets after being called at 9.46am.

Buses were diverted and the police helicopter hovered over the scene.

Trained officers spoke to Owston and shortly before 2pm, officers entered the house.

Owston was first taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton and later arrested for criminal damage.

He appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court on April 3 where he pleaded guilty to all five charges.

He also admitted assaulting three police officers and resisting arrest during an earlier incident in Somerhill Avenue, Hove, on 15 November last year.

He was remanded to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and will await his next appearance on May 1 in custody.