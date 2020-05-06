Brighton escape room company launches virtual version for lockdown



A Brighton entertainment company has launched a virtual escape room so friends in lockdown can play together online.

Bewilder Box, which ran real life escape rooms at The Hobgoblin in Brighton and The Brunswick in Hove before the coronavirus breakout, has launched an online game, Sector X: The B.R.U.C.E. Project.

The game is played on any web browser, and up to six people in different locations can play the same game at the same time, making it ideal for lockdown socialising.

Company director David Middleton said: “We’ve seen so many companies adapting to lockdown with delivery and online services so we thought we’d try and do the same (we don’t have any income otherwise!).

“Not easy for an escape room, which usually involves people having to be together, but I think we’ve done a good job.

“Hopefully it’ll give people something fun to do and take their minds off of what’s going on for a while.”

The game is a result of a collaboration with London-based Eltham Escapes. It costs £15 per game and is available from shop.escaperoomonline.co.uk

The puzzles, which are synced across each players screen, have been designed specifically to require cooperation, so teams will need to drag, drop, solve and sleuth their way to victory, whilst communicating in real-time via Zoom or their chosen platform