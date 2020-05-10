Stay away from Brighton and Hove despite lockdown easing, urges council leader

People are being urged to stay away from Brighton and Hove despite the easing of the covid-19 coronavirus lockdown, announced by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson this evening (Sunday 10 May).

Brighton and Hove City Council leader Nancy Platts said: “We fully support all efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“We will review the steps laid out by the government today and look at how we can follow the new advice.

“There was an ambiguity in the messaging that we need to have explained rapidly in the days ahead.

“We want a slow, steady and safe progression towards lockdown lifting. We want to make sure we are stepping forward in a measured way.

“We know restrictions will need to stay in place for a long time to come. We want the restrictions to be lifted carefully in a positive direction.

“Our priority is to keep people who live in the city safe. One concern is around how residents can maintain physical distancing in our busy city if we have an influx of visitors.

“The Prime Minster has said that hospitality and leisure businesses are not likely to open before July.

“The shops and attractions are still closed and we want people who do not live in Brighton and Hove to stay away.

“The changes to the rules around exercising very clearly said that while people can go out more in their household groups to play sport or visit a park together, physical distancing must be followed.

“We will be looking closely at the plans for schools reopening and do what’s right for our city working with families, education leaders and unions.”