Brighton and Hove’s new mayor starts historic two-year term

A new mayor of Brighton and Hove has been elected this afternoon (Thursday 14 May) and is expected to serve a two-year term.

It is the first time in the 23-year history of Brighton and Hove’s council that a mayor has been chosen for more than a year – and the move is part of the council response to the coronavirus crisis.

Labour councillor Alan Robins will be expected to set aside party politics as he becomes the public face of Brighton and Hove City Council.

Some would even call the mayor the human face of the council despite the traditional red robe, mayoral chains and mace, which are pressed into service on formal occasions.

Councillor Robins will chair meetings of the full council, become the public representative of the council and the city and promote Brighton and Hove at home and abroad.

He will welcome official visitors, present prizes and awards and show support for dozens of people, charities and community groups.

Councillor Robins has spent the past year as deputy mayor and was thanked by his predecessor Councillor Alex Phillips – Brighton and Hove’s youngest ever mayor. She was 33 when elected a year ago.

The Green councillor also spent eight months serving as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) and contested the Brighton Kemptown seat at the general election in December.

He has stepped aside from his role as the chair of the council’s Tourism, Equalities, Communities and Culture Committee.

At his final committee meeting the 63-year-old welcomed a report about a subject which he modestly said that he actually knew something about – paint.

Councillors relaxed the statutory deadline for repainting properties in Brunswick Square and Brunswick Terrace in response to logistical problems during the covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

He has made it his trademark to use his knowledge of paint to illustrate his point in all manner of seemingly unrelated debates – along with his usually more pertinent intimate knowledge of Portslade.

Councillor Robins was nominated by his long-serving Labour colleague Les Hamilton who also represents South Portslade.

Councillor Hamilton said: “I am very pleased that my friend and colleague Councillor Alan Robins is taking on the role of mayor of the city of Brighton and Hove, and including Portslade!

“Alan was born and bred in Portslade and has lived there all his life. He lives in the South Portslade ward. He comes from a family of six – two girls and four boys.

“I have lived in Portslade for over 70 years so Alan and I between us can claim over 130 years of residence in Portslade. This is helpful at election times.

“Alan attended Portslade Secondary School and then Portslade Community College when the secondary school closed.

“Although the school leaving age at the time was 15, Alan stayed on the extra year to take O levels and CSEs.

“He did not have an easy life when he left school and he slept on various people’s sofas and spare rooms for about eight years.

“He met his partner Val in the Victoria pub, in Portslade, on a blind date and they have lived together for 35 years – and Val worked for the Co-op for 30 years.

“Alan’s work in recent years was at Brewers and his anecdotes about painting and decorating frequently appear in his speeches.

“Following a health scare Alan retired and can now spend more time on his Portslade allotment. And looking after his tortoises!

“Alan has been a Labour Party member for about 40 years and before he became a councillor he had worked hard for candidates in Portslade for many years.

“Knowing that Alan was well-liked had several friends in Portslade, I asked him about 15 years ago if he was interested in standing for the council.

“He said he was, and he stood unsuccessfully in Westbourne ward in 2007.

“He was then selected to stand in South Portslade in 2011 and he gained a seat from the Conservatives to join me as my fellow ward councillor.

“He lives in the ward that he represents. He has successfully defended his seat in 2015 and 2019. We have worked together for nine years with never a cross word.

“Alan is a very conscientious councillor and is usually one of the first to volunteer when a substitute member is needed. He is very popular with his colleagues and respects councillors of all parties.

“I know that he will be a great mayor and he has already attended many mayoral functions as deputy mayor.

“He is very proud and keen to promote Portslade and I have no doubt that he will make this clear.

“Unfortunately, our aim once was to call the city Greater Portslade but we never achieved that.

“Congratulations Alan on taking on this role which you well deserve, and I am sure you and Val will enjoy your period of office.

“I have pleasure in moving that Councillor Alan Robins is appointed as the Mayor of Brighton and Hove for the forthcoming municipal year – and that it be noted that due to the likely impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the mayoral year, he will be put forward for re-election as mayor at the Annual Council meeting in May 2021.”

The Labour council leader Nancy Platts seconded Councillor Robins’s nomination as mayor and said: “I have watched you work incredibly hard as deputy mayor over the past year and put your heart and soul into the role.”

Councillor Robins said: “I would like to thank members for placing their trust and confidence in me.”

He chose five mayoral charities

Sussex Heart Charity

Brighton Fringe

Leo House at Home

Together Co

Off the Fence

The former Conservative council leader Mary Mears has been elected to serve as deputy mayor for the coming two years.

The mayor-making takes place at the annual council meeting but because of the coronavirus pandemic the meeting was a “virtual”, held using Skype.