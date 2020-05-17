Firefighters rescue man from burning basement flat in Brighton

Firefighters rescued a man from a burning basement flat in Brighton this afternoon (Sunday 17 May).

They were called to the building, at the top end of Chesham Place, in Kemp Town, shortly after 4pm.

The fire service said this evening: “At 4.06pm today (Sunday 17 May) East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at Chesham Place, Brighton.

“Six appliances plus the aerial ladder platform were in attendance at a fire affecting the basement flat of a four-storey building.

“At the height of the fire, crews were using 12 breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, 1 in 7 foam and one main jet to bring the fire under control.

“One person was rescued and has been taken to hospital in the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service (Secamb).

“Crews are currently turning over and damping down the scene to ensure the fire is out.

“Gas and electric utilities are at the scene shutting off supplies to the property.

“Road closures are still in place. Please avoid the area.”

Earlier the fire service said: “Road closures are in place in the area – and as a precaution please keep windows and doors closed at this time.”