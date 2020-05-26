Thieves target Brighton coronavirus test site

Thieves stole equipment and damaged a marquee and bins at a coronavirus test site in Brighton.

Sussex Police has issued an appeal for witnesses as detectives investigate the offences.

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves stole equipment and caused damage to Withdean Sports Complex, in Brighton, which is currently being used as a drive-in Covid-19 testing facility.

“Lighting and sports equipment was reported stolen and damage caused to a marquee and bins at the site in Tongdean Lane.

“The incident is believed to have happened around 8.30pm on Tuesday (19 May).”

Detective Sergeant Sebastian Day said: “We want to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

“Please contact us if you can help our investigation.

“Anyone who witnessed what happened is urged to report online or call 101, quoting serial 847 of 20/05.”