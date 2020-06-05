brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Coke dealer jailed for three years

Posted On 05 Jun 2020 at 2:57 pm
A cocaine dealer has been jailed for almost three years after police found bags of the Class A drug in his car.

Andi Dema, 31, of Denmark Villas, Hove, was in the Dyke Road area when the car he was driving was picked up by police number plate technology.

Upon being stopped by police in Highdown Road he was found to be in possession of drugs.

Officers seized two containers containing bags of cocaine from the driver’s side door pocket.

Council covid support

When searched, Dema was found to be in possession of approximately £1000 cash and four mobile phones.

He was arrested and charged with possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

Dema pleaded guilty to the offences and appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Monday (2 June) for sentencing.

He was sentenced to 32 months in prison.

Detective Sergeant Chris Lane said: “We are relentless in our pursuit to get drug dealers off the streets of Brighton and Hove.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Dema posed a risk to the local community and we hope this sends a clear message to those concerned in the supply of harmful and illegal substances that they are not above the law.

“We will find you and we will catch you.”

  1. Jon June 5, 2020 at 3:14 pm Reply

    Melvin,Osmani,Kadri, Orges and now Andi a lot of people called Dema have been caught with drugs in Brighton. You’d think they’d change their name, go somewhere else or try another career.

  2. catherine k June 5, 2020 at 3:20 pm Reply

    he looks dodgy
    they all seem to look very similar

