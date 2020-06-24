Residents complain they’re no longer allowed to cut across Hollingbury Golf course

A war of words has broken out between Hollingbury residents and the new operators of the golf course as new restrictions on where people can walk across the course are brought in.

Circle Golf took over the operation of Hollingbury Golf Course in April, during lockdown, but is now gearing up to start welcoming players once more.

However, this means that people who have been using the course to walk their dogs or cut across to get to the fort, some for decades, are no longer allowed to use all the routes they once enjoyed.

The two public footpaths and a number of new permitted routes are being marked out – but residents are angry they can no longer walk across the course in the same way.

However, Circle Golf says it needs to restrict walking so that golfers aren’t constantly interrupted, and said accusations that walkers had been shouted at by course staff were completely untrue.

Ward councillor Martin Osborne said: “There are a growing list of issues around Hollingbury Park Golf Course and one of the main concerns that has filled our inbox over the last few weeks has been the around the rights of way.

“It’s important that walkers are safe and try to keep to the designated paths and I know that the new leaseholder has been trying to make the routes more obvious to the public.

“However, I’ve heard of a few cases of people being aggressively approached by staff threatening them with trespass when they have strayed off the paths and perhaps this is a bit overzealous.

“It’s a shame that the planned community engagement with the new leaseholder hasn’t been arranged yet as many of the issues could have been prevented by discussing arrangements beforehand.

“However, I’m glad that the leaseholders have invited councillors to meet on Friday, 3 July and look forward to raising the points with them.

“We’ll certainly be pushing for a public meeting in the near future where residents can raise issues themselves but in the meantime if there are other issues I’d welcome people to get in contact with me using my email Martin.Osborne@brighton-hove.gov.uk.”

However David Allen, director of Circle Golf, said it was necessary to restrict people to the footpaths as one of the reasons the course had struggled in the past was because golfers were constantly being interrupted.

He said: “There is one public footpath that runs through the course and we have voluntarily created three further permissive paths for walkers to use.

“These have been carefully placed in positions where it is as safe as possible to walk on a golf course. All we are asking people to do is to keep to the footpaths so that they can walk in safety and the golfers can enjoy their game.

“The constant feedback from the golfers here is that the course has been failing for two reasons, one, underinvestment causing poor playing conditions and secondly golf being constantly interrupted by random walkers.

“We will invest and improve the playing conditions, but also need the walkers to respect the golf and walk on the footpaths for their own safety and allow the golfers to play uninterrupted.

“We have allowed the open access of the course during lockdown, as so many other facilities were closed, but I am afraid our generosity is now backfiring on us, as people have become used to walking anywhere they wish.

“All we are now doing is asking people to keep to the footpaths for their own safety and to allow the golf to take place. Everyone can enjoy the great views and fresh air here if they respect each other and keep to their own areas.”

He dismissed rumours they were planning on installing electric fences as “totally ridiculous” and denied anyone had been stopped from walking across the car park.

The council said it had paid for a leaflet to be produced explaining where the new paths were. It said that nobody had complained about the leaflet, but didn’t respond to a request to find out how many people had complained about not being able to walk across the golf course.