Brighton given extra money for pro-cycling and walking measures

Brighton and Hove’s bid for Government money to give more roadspace to cyclists and pedestrians has been rated so highly the city has been given even more cash to implement it.

The city council was originally allocated £594,000 in the first round of funding for temporary pro-cycling and walking measures and asked to come up with ways to spend it.

Several schemes including an ambitious A259 cycle lane from the Aquarium roundabout to the King Alfred were approved by city councillors last week and submitted to the Government.

Today, the council heard it has been allocated 11% more than it bid for, a total of £663,000.

A council spokesman said: “”We have been successful in securing more than our allocation of circa £594,000 and have actually secured £663,000.

“This will enable us to take forward the first tranche of schemes agreed at the Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee last Tuesday, including the first phase of the A259 Cycle Lanes from The Aquarium Roundabout to King Alfred.”

The city’s original allocation was already the highest per capita in England and the extra money will mean Brighton and Hove will implement one of the country’s most ambitious set of changes.

The allocations were based on how many people typically used public transport to commute pre-lockdown according to the 2011 census.

The aim is to persuade those who previously took the bus or train for short journeys to cycle or walk rather than jumping in a car.

Other measures include: