Man injures woman in attack on Hove seafront

Posted On 24 Jul 2020 at 12:32 pm
A man left a woman with injuries to her face and body after attacking her on Hove seafront, Sussex Police said today (Friday 24 July).

The force said: “Police are seeking witnesses after a woman was assaulted on the seafront in Hove just west of the King Alfred Leisure Centre between 2pm and 3pm on Wednesday (22 July).

“The 45-year-old woman sustained facial and body injuries.”

PC Laura Bowen said: “If you saw anything of what happened please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 875 of 22/07.”

Sussex Police added: “A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm and of making threats to kill and, after being interviewed, was released on police bail until (Wednesday) 19 August while inquiries continue.

“The man and woman are known to each other.”

