Police search for man after concerns for woman in car in Brighton

Police are looking for a man in response to concerns about a woman who was seen in a car in Kemp Town this afternoon.

Sussex Police said: “About 2.15pm on Saturday 25 July, police received a report of concerns for a woman in a car in Chesham Street, Brighton.

“Using ‘automatic number plate recognition’ technology, officers were able to trace the vehicle to a car park at Brighton Marina, where the woman – the only occupant of the car – was found safe.

“Police have carried out a search of the area for the suspect who remains outstanding at this time.

“He is described as black, about 5ft 10in, of lean build, and wearing a blue Adidas t-shirt with white stripes on the sleeves, dark coloured jeans and black Nike trainers with a white sole and white swoosh logo.

“Anyone who sees a man matching this description is asked to dial 999.

“Or if you have any information about the incident, you can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 772 of 25/07.”