Brighton woman jailed for burglary and fraud

Posted On 14 Aug 2020 at 12:56 pm
A Brighton woman has been jailed after a spate of burglaries across Brighton and Hove and fraudulently using bank cards stolen during break ins.

Toni Deerans

Toni Deerans, 37, of Preston Road, Brighton, was jailed for 18 months by Judge Shani Barnes at Hove Crown Court last Friday (7 August).

Sussex Police said: “A woman has been jailed after being convicted of multiple burglaries in the Brighton area.

“Toni Deerans, 37, of Preston Road, in Brighton, was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment for eight counts of burglary and four counts of fraud.

“Deerans was wanted by police in connection with several burglaries in Brighton and Hove and for failing to appear in court, charged with burglary, on (Friday) 20 March.

“She was arrested in the Brighton area on (Thursday) 7 May.

“Items such as electronic devices and credit cards were stolen during the string of burglaries occurring since August 2019.”

Detective Inspector Glenn Taylor said: “Deerans is a prolific burglar and who avoided facing up to what she had done by failing to appear in court.

“We are pleased that she is off the streets and has the chance to consider how her unacceptable actions have affected her victims.

“This sort of behaviour won’t be tolerated and we will work tirelessly to catch criminals and bring them to justice.”

