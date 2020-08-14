Wanted Brighton man arrested

A wanted man from Brighton has been arrested, Sussex Police said.

The force said: “A man wanted in connection with a robbery and two residential burglaries in Brighton has been arrested.

“Daniel Meehan, 27, was detained by officers from the Brighton Tactical Enforcement Unit on Wednesday (12 August) and taken to custody for questioning.

“Detectives are investigating a robbery in Pavilion Parade, Brighton, on (Sunday) 2 August and two residential burglaries in Woodingdean in the early hours of (Sunday) 28 June.”