Police search for missing Hove woman

Police are searching for a woman from Hove who has gone missing.

Sussex Police said: “Police are concerned for Lyn Burgess who is missing from Hove.

”Lyn, 55, was last seen at 9.15am on Sunday (16 August) walking west in Sheridan Terrace and has not returned home.

“She is white, of large build, with shoulder-length sandy brown hair and was last seen wearing dark clothing. She uses a zimmer frame to help her walk.”

PC Charlotte Morriss said: “We are concerned for Lyn as she not been seen by her carers since this morning.

“If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts please contact us immediately.

“If you see Lyn dial 999 for police and quote serial 803 of 16/08.”