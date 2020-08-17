Police appeal for help to find wanted man from Brighton

Police issued a public appeal for help finding a wanted man from Brighton this afternoon (Monday 17 August).

Sussex Police said: “Have you seen Ashley Volk?

“The 27-year-old man is sought by police in relation to a matter of stalking and harassment.

“He is white, approximately 5ft 7in, of slim build and with dark brown hair.

“He is known to have links to the Brighton area.

“Anyone who sees him or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 844 of 13/04.

“Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”