Police appeal for witnesses to bottle attack in Hove

Sussex Police today issued an appeal for witnesses and information to an attack in Hove when a boy was hit over the head with a bottle.

The 16-year-old victim suffered serious facial injuries and needed lengthy surgery after being attacked on the corner of Portland Road and Woodhouse Road.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy who has been charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

The force said this morning (Monday 17 August): “Police investigating a serious assault on a teenage boy in Hove are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

“At 11.15pm on Saturday 1 August, the 16-year-old boy was hit on the head with a bottle, at the junction of Portland Road and Woodhouse Road.

“Another boy, also 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and will appear for a pre-trial hearing at Lewes Crown Court on (Thursday) 3 September.”

Investigator Rose Horan said: “The investigation into this incident remains ongoing. The young victim sustained serious facial injuries requiring lengthy surgery.

“A group of youths are known to have been in the immediate vicinity of the assault at the time and I urge anyone who witnessed the incident or who can help this investigation to do the right thing and make contact.

“If you can help, please contact the police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 137 of 02/08.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”