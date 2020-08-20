brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton and Hove Albion kick off new season at home to Chelsea

Posted On 20 Aug 2020
Brighton and Hove Albion are due to start the new season at home to Frank Lampard’s Chelsea on Monday 14 September.

The fixture has been scheduled for two days after the opening Saturday to give the London side extra rest. Their last Champions League match, a defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich, was just a fortnight ago.

Albion are due to travel to Newcastle United for their first away game of the season on Saturday 19 September.

And the Saturday after (26 September), the Seagulls are due to host Manchester United.

The first clash with Crystal Palace is listed for Saturday 17 October at Selhurst, with the return match at the Amex on Saturday 20 February. All police leave is understood to have been cancelled already.

Brighton play Tottenham Hotspur away on Saturday 31 October and host Liverpool on Saturday 28 November.

December is the busiest calendar month of the 2020-21 season with six fixtures, starting at home to Southampton on Saturday 5 December.

Boxing Day brings a trip to West Ham followed by a visit to Falmer on Monday 28 December by Arsenal, a club that has struggled since ushering out Arsene Wenger.

The new year starts with a home match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday 2 January, followed by visits to Manchester City on Wednesday 13 January and newly promoted Leeds United on Saturday 16 January.

The month ends with a visit from Spurs, followed by a trip to Anfield to face the defending champions Liverpool on Wednesday 3 February.

The only match scheduled for the Easter weekend is a trip to Old Trafford to play Manchester United on Saturday 3 April.

Two weeks later, on Saturday 17 April, Albion travel to Stamford Bridge for the return match with Chelsea.

The run in starts with a visit from Leeds on Saturday 1 May followed by Wolves away on Saturday 8 May and West Ham at home on Tuesday 11 May by when – at the very least – safety needs to be secure.

The last two matches involve a visit from Manchester City on Saturday 15 May and a trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal for the season’s finale on Sunday 23 May.

