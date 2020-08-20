Robber wearing coronavirus face mask steals cash from Brighton burger bar

A robber in a coronavirus face mask held up a branch of Burger King – on Brighton seafront – at lunchtime today (Thursday 20 August).

The man stole an unknown sum of money before fleeing along King’s Road towards Middle Street, Sussex Police said.

The force published a security camera picture of the suspect and said: “Police have released a CCTV image of a man they need to urgently trace in connection with a robbery at Burger King in Brighton.

“The man threatened staff with a noxious substance before stealing cash from a till at a branch of Burger King, in King’s Road.

“Officers swiftly responded to a report of a robbery at the restaurant on Thursday (20 August) just before 1pm.

“The man demanded money after threatening staff.

“He took an unknown quantity of money before running off towards Middle Street.

“No staff or customers in the restaurant were harmed.

“The suspect is white, with short brown hair and was wearing black Rayban sunglasses, a blue face mask, a dark blue hooded North Face jacket, light blue jeans and white Air Max trainers.”

Detective Sergeant Jack Sagar said: “We are searching for the suspect and if you see him please do not approach him. Ring 999 for police.

“Any witnesses or anyone with information about the robbery should report online or ring 101 quoting serial 607 of 20/08.”