Missing Brighton girl, 12, found safe and well

A missing girl from Brighton has been found safe and well, Sussex Police said this afternoon (Saturday 22 August).

The force issued an urgent appeal for help tracing her early this morning after she went missing last night.

Concerns were heightened by Storm Ellen, with the Met Office having issued a warning about the weather conditions.

Sussex Police said: “Missing 12-year-old Grace Clarke has been found safe and well by officers in Brighton just after midday on Saturday 22 August.”