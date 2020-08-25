Hove teenager spared prison for having knife and drugs in Brighton

A Hove teenager was given a second chance by magistrates when he was sentenced for having a knife and drugs in a Brighton street.

Lewis Fisher, 18, of Nevill Avenue, Hove, was given a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, for carrying a knife.

Fisher was also fined £80 for having cannabis and ordered to pay prosecution costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £122, making £287 in total.

At Brighton Magistrates’ Court he pleaded guilty to carrying a knife in Russell Square, Brighton.

The bench was told that the blade was more than 3in long.

He also admitted having cannabis on him in the same date in November last year.

A man from Brighton was also spared prison for having a knife and drugs on him in Downs Terrace, Brighton, in May.

Daniel Paul Williams, 22, pleaded guilty to having “a folding pocket knife” with a blade longer than 3in – as well as ecstasy and cannabis.

Williams, of Brookwood House, Skipton Way, Horley, and previously of Manor Hill, Brighton, was given a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for a year.

He was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work and to attend up to 15 days of “rehabilitation activity”.

Williams, who appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday (19 August), was also fined £80 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115, making £195 in total.

On the same day a 21-year-old Albanian man, Aldo Topjana, was accused of having cocaine with intent to supply in Upper North Street, Brighton, on Monday 17 August.

Topjana, of no fixed address, was remanded in custody to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday 16 September.