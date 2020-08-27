Previous Story
Motorcyclist inured in seafront crash
Posted On 27 Aug 2020 at 10:16 am
Comment: 0
A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on the A259 seafront Road in Rottingdean yesterday evening (Wednesday 26 August).
The crash between Greenways and Nevill Road brought rush hour traffic to a standstill.
Sussex Police said: “Police were called to a road traffic collision involving a car and motorcycle in Marine Drive, Rottingdean, at 6.20pm on Wednesday (26 August).
“The motorcyclist – a 19-year-old man – was taken to hospital with a leg injury.
“Anyone with information can report online or call 101, quoting 1142 of 26/08.”