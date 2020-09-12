Teen contacted by NHS Test and Trace unable to book coronavirus test at Brighton’s ‘empty’ centre

A teenager contacted by the NHS Test and Trace service is struggling to book a coronavirus test.

BHASVIC student Alex Swift has tried twice to book a test at the testing centre at the Withdean sports complex, in Brighton, without success.

He was exposed to the covid-19 virus after attending a small 18th birthday party in Hangleton linked to four confirmed cases.

Three of those who have tested positive for the virus attend Newman College, the sixth form centre at Cardinal Newman Catholic School, and the other attends BHASVIC (Brighton, Hove And Sussex VI Form College).

The teenager’s mother Jacqui Swift, 48, said that her son tried to get a test at Withdean on Thursday (10 September) at 4pm but was told that the testing centre was closing.

When he tried again on Friday 11 September at 12.30pm, he was told: “We don’t do drop-ins now.”

Mrs Swift said: “I’ve been on the government website all day and it just crashes at the point it is meant to list sites.

“I’m also trying via the covid app as I’ve been reporting our readings every day through lockdown and a friend said they sent kits out. But no response.

“My son is now in isolation for two weeks.

“We are not, as we sought advice off the website and email and have not been in contact with anyone or shown symptoms though trying to get a test too.”

At Withdean at 2.30pm yesterday (Friday 12 September) the centre was almost empty, with just one car seen at the site for a test.

When the Amex testing centre, in Falmer, opened in April cars could be seen queuing along the access road to the stadium car park.

Mrs Swift said: “I’m annoyed that we are told to go for a test but can’t actually get one.

“The nurse at Withdean told us they’d had technical problems yesterday but it’s working today – which it isn’t.”

At the Brighton and Hove City Council Health and Wellbeing Board meeting on Tuesday (8 September), Green councillor Sue Shanks spoke about access to tests.

She cited cases of people from Brighton and Hove being directed miles away – to the Isle of Wight and South Wales – for tests.

The council’s executive director for the economy, environment and culture Nick Hibberd said that the council was looking at potential sites.

It was, he said, sending details to the Department of Health and Social Care which is responsible for approving testing sites.

Brighton and Hove has seen an increase in the number of people testing positive for the coronavirus – from 19 to 40 in the past seven days.

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (9 September) Boris Johnson said that people could obtain an “in person” test result within 24 hours within 10 miles of their home.

The Prime Minister was responding to opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer who said that Londoners were being directed to Inverness while 75,000 tests remain unused every day.

Nationally there have been anecdotal reports of test centres turning people away and testing the occupant of just one vehicle an hour.