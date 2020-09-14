Dozens of children at Brighton primary school self-isolate after staff member catches coronavirus

Dozens of children at a Brighton primary school have gone into self-isolation after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus.

The youngsters affected are all in year 6 at Coldean Primary School and will spend 14 days at home to try to prevent the virus from spreading.

The whole year group was quarantined last week – along with the staff who look after their two classes – just days after the start of the new term.

The news comes as more cases have been confirmed among students who attend Cardinal Newman Catholic School in Hove and BHASVIC (Brighton, Hove And Sussex VI Form College), in Hove.

The number of cases in Brighton and Hove has been rising since the end of July.

In the past week – to Friday 11 September – there were 51 cases, with the highest number – 15 – reported on Thursday.

The cumulative number of cases in Brighton and Hove since the start of the pandemic is 968.

This equates to a rate of 332.8 for every 100,000 people, making it among the lowest in the country.

Only 35 out of 214 “upper tier local authorities” across the whole of the United Kingdom have a lower rate.