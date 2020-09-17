Brighton & Hove Albion 4 Portsmouth 0

Albion saw off League 1 Pompey with ease at the Amex and progress through to the third round of the Caraboa League cup.

Alexis Mcallister scored his first Albion goal just before the interval with a perfectly placed header to put Albion in front.

Then the man who only ever appears to score the spectacular Alireza Jahanbakhsh lashed a shot high into the roof of the net to double Albion’s lead on 54 minutes.

Bernado finally got on the Albion scoresheet witb another well placed header four minutes later.

Young Swedish international wrapped things up with a fourth on 71 minutes as Albion now go to Preston in the third round.

The Seagulls travel to Newcastle in the Premier League on Sunday 20 September.