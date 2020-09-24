Brighton Music Conference announce FREE virtual passes for all

The award-winning Brighton Music Conference (BMC) is the UK’s foremost electronic music conference and networking event, focusing on innovation, education and the key issues facing the electronic dance music sector.

BMC brings together Industry-leading delegates and speakers at over 60 talks, seminars and workshops, alongside networking events throughout the conference duration. It is attended by 1000s of experienced music industry professionals, the next generation of DJs, producers as well as electronic music enthusiasts. BMC was also awarded by the NTIA at the Ambassadors of the Night Awards 2019 for their work and commitment to developing awareness and education of the UK Electronic Music Scene internationally within the NTE.

This year’s event is however a little different for obvious reasons and so it has turned into a virtual event and will be featuring AFEM, AUDIOLOCK, BEATPORT, BIMM, CARL COX, CMU, DJ MAG, DARIUS SYROSSIAN, FATBOY SLIM, GRAEME PARK, HANNAH WANTS, NICOLE MOUDABER, NTIA, SISTER BLISS (FAITHLESS), STANTON WARRIORS, TOOLROOM RECORDS, ULTRA MUSIC and many more.

Due to the current financial state of the electronic music industry and the ever-changing Government guidelines, the Brighton Music Conference team have taken the decision to give FREE access to the full virtual conference so that everyone in the industry can benefit from its content during these difficult and hard times.

“It’s been a very difficult and frustrating time with the constantly changing government guidelines, but we are determined to deliver content that will hopefully benefit DJ’s, venues, promoters, artists and everyone working in our industry during this turbulent time. BMC is committed to uniting the electronic music industry as everyone is struggling just now and we’ve decided the best way we can help is to share our content for free this year.” The BMC Team

In partnership with Beatport, the free virtual pass will give full access to the panel discussions, Q&As, workshops, tutorials and DJ sets as well as exclusive footage. It will be streamed live and on-demand featuring: AFEM, AudioLock, Ben Stirling, BIMM, Carl Cox, CMU, DJ Mag, Darius Syrossian, DJ Rap, DJ Paulette, East End Dubs, Fatboy Slim, Graeme Park, Hannah Wants, Hariet Jaxxon, Josh Butler, Krafty Kuts, Nicole Mouldaber, NTIA, Sister Bliss (Faithless), Rich Nxt, Stanton Warriors, SUAT, Toolroom Records, Ultra Music and many more.

All artists and speakers confirmed for 2020 virtual event (In alphabetical order):

Adam Griffin, Alon Shulman, Ben Rush, Carl Cox (via video link), Carl Loben, Carly Wilford, Catherine Loveday, Charlotte Caleb, Colin Dale, Damion Pell, Darius Syrossian, DJ Paulette, DJ Rap, Ellie Talebian, Felix Canetti Clarke, Fleur Shore, Graeme Park, Greg Marshall, Hadi Ahmadzadeh, Harriet Jaxxon, Heiko Hoffmann, Jay Hill, John Gold, Josh Butler, Jumpin Jack Frost, Krafty Kuts, Martha Cleary, Michael Kill, Neil Evans, Nicole Moudaber, Nikki McNeill, Niks Delanacy, Nolan, Norman Cook aka Fatboy Slim, Paul Arnold, Professor Fiona Measham, Raj Ramanandi, Rich NxT, Rowetta, Sacha Wall, Sam Taylor, Samantha Warren, Seb Zito, Serge Santiago, Sister Bliss (Faithless), Shino Parker, Simon Birkumshaw, Simon Hills, Stanton Warriors, Steph, Steven Braines, Stuart Knight, SUAT, Tracey Fox, Tristan Hunt, Wax Worx, Waze & Odyssey.

Speakers and representatives confirmed including (In alphabetical order):

AFEM, AIM, Amnesia, AudioLock, Axtone, BBC, Beatport, Believe, BIMM, Black Bandcamp, CMU, Data Transmission, Data Transmission Radio, Decoded, DJ Mag, Do Not Sleep, ECODISCO, Funktion One, Global Publicity, Help Musicians UK, he.she.they, Hypeddit, Iconic Underground Magazine, InChorus, Label Worx, Loft Sessions, Mixmag, Motion Artists, NTIA, rightsHUB, RSH Audio, Sentric Music, Shanghaied, she said.so, Skiddle, Skint, Toolroom Records, Tru Thoughts, Ultra Music and more.

View full program here: https://www.brightonmusicconference.co.uk/whats-on-2020/

Tickets:

Register for free virtual pass here: https://brightonmusicconference.co.uk/bmc-virtual-pass