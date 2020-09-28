brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Sussex students self-isolating after handful of positive cases

Posted On 28 Sep 2020 at 8:38 pm
A small number of students at the University of Sussex have had positive coronavirus tests, it emerged tonight.

Students and staff at the Brighton based university were informed of the cases this evening.

All those who tested positive and their housemates are now self-isolating.

The university said the outbreak was small enough not to stop its plans for some face to face learning, which started again today.

A University of Sussex spokesperson said: “We currently have confirmed reports of a small number (single digits) of cases amongst our University community. As well as the students who are positive, all of their housemates are also now in self-isolation, as per the Government guidance.

“At the present time, we are advised that the level of positive cases in our community is not at a level whereby it should change our current mode of blended learning for students.

“However, if the number of cases rises to a point that we feel that we need to restrict movement around campus, such as reducing the number of indoor spaces where people mix (even with face coverings on) we will do that.

“We have a clear plan in place for a range of potential changes, which is in line with guidance from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) and the Department for Education (DfE).”

As of this morning, there were no confirmed positive cases at the University of Brighton.

