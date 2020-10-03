People living in Brighton and Hove have just over two days left to register for cut-price solar panels through a council-operated scheme.

Brighton and Hove City Council said: “Residents have until midnight on Monday 5 October to join the group of 3,000 households already registered for Solar Together Sussex.

“Solar Together Sussex is an innovative group-buying scheme for solar panels and battery storage that aims to boost renewable energy capacity across the county and help residents make significant savings on solar panels.

“We’re working in partnership with other local Sussex councils and iChoosr on an innovative new scheme offering high-quality solar photovoltaic (PV) panels to help deliver our pledge of becoming a carbon-neutral city by 2030.

“So far 3,006 households have registered across the county and the scheme is on track to deliver 6,742 tonnes of carbon reduction.

“The scheme offers residents the opportunity to buy solar panels and battery storage as part of a group, securing a better deal together than they might on their own.

“You can register your interest in the scheme on the Brighton and Hove section of the Solar Together website.

“It’s free to join and without obligation. Pre-vetted UK solar PV and battery storage suppliers will participate in an auction on Tuesday 6 October.

“They can offer competitive pricing as the volume and geographic concentration allows them to realise greater efficiencies, which they pass on with lower prices for installations.”

Those who register will receive a personal recommendation, specific to the details they submitted in their registration in late October.

The council said: “If they choose to accept the recommendation, the details of their installation will be confirmed with a technical survey and a date can then be set for the installation of their solar PV system.

“Telephone and email helpdesks are on-hand throughout the whole process and information sessions will allow households to make an informed decision in a safe and hassle-free environment.”

Councillor Siriol Hugh-Jones, joint chair of the council’s housing committee, said: “It’s great to see so many people signing-up to Solar Together Sussex.

“If you haven’t had a look, there’re still a few more days to register and the more people who sign up, the more cost-effective it will be for everyone.

“We’re committed to our city becoming carbon-neutral by 2030.

“Reducing the reliance on conventional sources of domestic energy is crucial to achieving this target.

“The renewable energy from solar PV panels can drastically cut carbon emissions and help save money on fuel bills.”

For more details or to register, click here.