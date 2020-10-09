Missing Peacehaven boy found in Brighton

A missing 15-year-old boy from Peacehaven has been found in Brighton, Sussex Police said this morning (Friday 9 October).

The force said: “Harvey Stone, who had been reported missing from Peacehaven on Wednesday (7 October), has been found.

“The 15-year-old boy was located by officers in Brighton on Thursday night (8 October).”

Police became concerned for the youngster’s welfare and issued a public appeal for help finding him yesterday (Thursday).

He was located shortly afterwards.