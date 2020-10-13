brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Police fear crowds could come to Lewes despite bonfire cancellations

Posted On 13 Oct 2020 at 1:49 pm
Emergency services fear crowds could descend on Lewes this year even though the bonfire night celebrations have been cancelled.

The usual November 5 parades, bonfire and firework displays have been called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But a multi-agency group formed to deal with Lewes Bonfire says there is evidence people are still planning to come – and so train services are again being altered to deter them.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Chief Superintendent Lisa Bell from Sussex Police said: “The message is clear – Lewes is not the place to visit to celebrate Bonfire Night. Unfortunately, we have evidence that people are still planning to come to and stay in the town despite celebrations being cancelled.

“When you take into account that up to 1,000 people can arrive at the same time on a train, the multi-agency group decided it was right to request a change in services.

“We believe this will help protect the local communities from Covid-19 and help maintain social distancing on trains by deterring anyone who is still thinking of visiting.

“While many people will now be working from home, we know that this will still impact some commuters. We hope they will understand the importance of trying to stop large numbers of people making this journey during the pandemic.”

There will be no trains calling at Lewes, Glynde, Cooksbridge and Southease after 5pm on 5 November 2020. Online train journey planners such as National Rail Enquiries are being updated to reflect this change.

Trains will begin to call at the above stations from the start of service on the morning of 6 November as normal.

