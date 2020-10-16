Free Halloween trail turns Brighton Marina into ‘Fright on Marina’

A free Halloween film and story trail for children is set to turn Brighton Marina into “Fright on Marina” over the half-term holidays.

Even though “trick or treating” may be cancelled this year, there were still plans for “spooky happenings”.

There is a map and a set of clues for children to follow a trail taking in the Marina’s landmarks where they will find the ghoulish installations on their way to a “ghostly prize”.

Brighton Marina said: “Halloween half-term may look a bit different for children this year with trick or treating being discouraged.

“However, children need not be disappointed as Brighton Marina is offering a free Halloween Film and Story Trail suitable for all ages.

“Between 12pm and 7pm every day, between Wednesday 28 October to Saturday 31 October – and open until 9pm on Saturday – the Marina is offering a safe and entertaining way to celebrate Halloween with its Spooktacular Halloween Trail aptly named ‘Fright on Marina’.”

Marketing manager Sophie Chandler said: “Everybody needs some fun and some safe distraction in these challenging times so an outdoor Halloween trail felt the perfect event for our visitors and residents.

“‘Fright on Marina’ is a site-wide spooky trail route that takes visitors to every corner of the Marina where they experience Spooky Window installations inspired by classic films and stories.

“Watch out for the characters that come alive.”

Annalise White, founder of Marina Studios Foundation, is hosting one of the installations.

She said: “Marina Studios are really excited to be part of the Spooktacular Halloween Trail.

“We can’t wait to see lots of ghoulish faces staring in our window trying to figure out which book or film our installation is from?”

Brighton Marina said: “Families need to book online for an allocated time slot – booking is essential – then dress up, download the map and follow the clues to find all 10 spooky windows. Then claim your ghostly prize!”

To find out more and book tickets, go to www.brightonmarina.co.uk from Monday (19 October).