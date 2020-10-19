Helicopter scrambled after reports of gunman

The police helicopter has been scrambled today after reports of a gunman.

NPAS Redhill is up over Kemp Town this morning while armed officers continue to hunt for a man believed to have assaulted someone in Rock Place.

The victim has been found uninjured.

St James’s Street is closed around St James’s Avenue while the search continues.

A police spokeswoman said: “We are in attendance at Rock Place, Brighton, following an early report today of a man being assaulted by someone who was potentially carrying a firearm.

“We have located the victim who has not suffered any injuries.

“Officers, including firearms colleagues and the police helicopter, are conducting high visibility patrols in the area to locate any suspects.

“Enquiries are also ongoing to establish if the victim and suspects are known to each other.

“Anyone who witnessed the assault can report information online or call 101 quoting Operation Spyglass.”