More dangerously corroded seafront lanterns replaced



Dangerously corroded lanterns will be removed from the seafront over the coming weeks after a recent inspection found one in four posed a safety risk.

The heritage lanterns will be replaced with temporary lighting until a permanent solution can be found.

The council said of the 80-plus lanterns on Marine Parade and Madeira Drive, 20 were found to be unsafe and 40 more in need of replacement in the next year.

The work will see both the bracket and lanterns from each of the affected columns removed and replaced with temporary lighting until a permanent solution can be found.

The replacements will ensure pavements and streets will continue to be well lit throughout the winter months.

Contractors have been instructed to try and preserve the original materials wherever possible and an independent consultancy firm who specialise in lighting will be working with English Heritage to consider long term solutions to restore the historic lanterns.

Amy Heley, Chair of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability Committee said: “We need to carry out this work urgently as some of the lighting now poses a risk to public safety.

“Our seafront lighting is an iconic part of the city and we will be looking at options for replacing the lanterns so that we don’t lose any of that visual history, but the safety of our residents and visitors is a key priority.

“The lanterns will be replaced with temporary lighting to ensure the areas are well lit and safe for people to continue using.”

In 2016, one of the lanterns fell and smashed a chunk out of the pavement on Marine Parade, prompting a special inspection of all the city’s Victorian lamps.

In May last year, ten lanterns on Marine Parade and Madeira Drive were replaced after corrosion was found.

To report a faulty or dangerous lantern, email streetlighting@brighton-hove.gov.uk