School closes after coronavirus case leads to short staffing



A whole primary school has closed until after half term because a senior staff member has tested positive, leading to too many teachers having to self isolate.

Benfield Primary School informed parents on Monday of a case in its community, and a small number of children in contact with them were sent home to isolate for 14 days.

But today, parents were told there has been another, unrelated case and the whole school is closing until November 3 because of the knock-on effect of colleagues self-isolating.

In a letter to parents, head Emma Lake said: “Following on from the letter we sent you on Monday, we have now been made aware of a second member of our school community who has tested positive for COVID 19. The two cases do not seem to be related.

“A senior member of staff has tested positive for coronavirus and any person who has had close contact with them, will have received letters informing them that they must stay at home for 14 days.

“Due to the number of staff impacted by this we cannot open the school safely. The school will therefore have to close at the end of today (Wednesday 21st October), and will not reopen until Tuesday 3rd November.”

Ms Lake said the school was continuing to work with Public Health England, and that no children had been in contact with the second case.