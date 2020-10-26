Charity with Brighton and Hove links looks to recruit 14 caring and supportive staff

A Sussex charity with links to Brighton and Hove is looking to recruit 14 caring and supportive staff for a variety of roles in response to the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chailey Heritage Foundation, which provides education and care for young people with complex disabilities, said that it wanted to find high-quality people for the crucial positions.

The charity said: “These include support workers to work both on-site and in the community, lunchtime and teaching assistants and housekeeping roles.

“Some are based at the charity’s headquarters in North Chailey. Others are providing individual support for young people in their home, including in Hailsham, Edenbridge, Crawley and Brighton.

“Some are daytime roles, others are night-time and also include weekends.

“The Chailey Heritage Foundation, based between Lewes and Haywards Heath, supports more than 20 children and young people from Brighton and Hove among the many more that it helps.

“And more than 200 people – staff and supporters – are drawn from Brighton and Hove.”

Senior support worker Amy Selby said that Chailey Heritage was a great place to work. She said: “It is lovely working with these young people. It is a very special working environment.

“It is challenging but rewarding. There are highs and lows but that’s the case with most jobs.”

Ms Selby works with teenager Mikey Turner who has been living at Chailey Heritage for four years. He recently wanted a holiday at home with his loving family in Rusper near Horsham.

Ms Selby said: “It was magical being able to make it possible for Mikey to go home for a week and spend precious time with his family.

“We even took Mikey on a canal trip. Making such magical memories is amazing and I would strongly recommend it.”

Chief executive Helen Hewitt said: “We employ around 450 people at Chailey Heritage Foundation and 2020 has, of course, been a challenging year for everyone.

“We always strive to employ high-quality people who in turn provide the best possible support to the children and young people in our care.

“We have had to review the way we operate during this pandemic. As a result, we have vacancies available across a wide range of roles.”

To find out more, visit www.chf.org.uk/vacancies or call 01825 724444.