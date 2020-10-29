brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Brighton and Hove Albion footballers emulate Marcus Rashford as club funds meals for families in need

Posted On 29 Oct 2020 at 8:08 pm
Brighton and Hove Albion footballers are emulating Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford as the Seagulls fund meals for families in need.

Twenty-two years after being publicly shunned by some members of the council and told that the club was of little importance to the local community, the players and the club are responding with generosity.

The club itself and its charity, Albion in the Community, have extended their help to other local charities and will pay for 2,000 meals for families across Brighton and Hove over the winter months.

The club has made a commitment to provide funding for the meals through the months of October, November, December and January, with a regular monthly contribution to Brighton food charity Chomp.

Club captain Lewis Dunk said: “As players and as a club we really wanted to show our support for the brilliant campaign being led by Marcus Rashford.

“What he has done is amazing and has highlighted such an important issue in modern-day Britain.

“Everybody now understands that, for many families, life is tough at the moment due to the pandemic and the time of year and that no child should ever go hungry.

“The brilliant work being done by Chomp and other food charities in the Brighton and Hove and wider Sussex area has never been more crucial to so many families.

“We wanted to give back to the community who in normal circumstances come out to fill the Amex and show their support for us week after week.”

Chomp has been running since 2013 and has helped provide thousands of meals across the city.

The significant donation came from money raised by Albion players, directors, staff and fans and was part of the remaining funds from the Albion as One campaign.

The fund collected almost £400,000 during the lockdown to help local charities and the bulk has been distributed to worthy causes across Sussex.

