Hove nursery offers lockdown reassurance

A Hove nursery owner was quick to offer reassurance to parents after the announcement of the latest coronavirus lockdown.

Louise Lloyd-Evans, who runs Young Friends Nature Nursery, in Holland Road, Hove, said that children would be welcome as before.

She said: “We want to reassure our parents that we will remain fully open so that babies and young children can continue their early years education at our nursery and benefit from the continuity of

care that we provide.”

Ms Lloyd-Evans said: “Brighton and Hove’s covid-19 confirmed cases continue to rise and key workers require childcare to enable them to support our community.

“Providers must notify Ofsted if they have a confirmed case of coronavirus in their setting.

“Recently released figures from Ofsted show a steep rise in reported coronavirus (covid-19) cases by registered early years and childcare settings.

“Government admission to hospital rates for children aged 0-4 years are extremely low, with the vast majority of children having mild or no symptoms from coronavirus.”

She added: “I am confident that our ‘systems of control measures’ will continue to keep children and staff safe.

“We will revise our risk assessments considering this new information and continue with our commitment to provide a high-quality service to our children and families.

“Parents are heavily reliant on our service and we need to provide a consistent package of care and education for the youngest in our community.”

The nursery is rated outstanding by the official watchdog Ofsted.