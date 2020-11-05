brightonandhovenews@gmail.com
Two teens arrested after man stabbed in brawl in Brighton on eve of lockdown

Posted On 05 Nov 2020 at 10:17 pm
Two 18-year-olds have been arrested by police as they investigate a stabbing during a brawl in Brighton on the eve of the second national coronavirus lockdown.

They were being kept in custody for questioning this afternoon (Thursday 5 November).

A 40-year-old man suffered stab injuries and was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital for treatment, where he remains in a serious condition, police said.

Two men – aged 19 and 57 – were arrested near the scene and were also still in custody this afternoon.

Sussex Police said: “Detectives investigating an incident in Brighton where a man suffered serious injuries have made two further arrests.

“Officers were called to Montpelier Place, Brighton, at 10.15pm on Wednesday (4 November) following reports of a fight involving around 20 people.”

Detective Chief Inspector Gordon Denslow, from the Sussex Police Major Crime Team, said: “Our investigation is moving at pace as we work quickly to establish what happened.

“This incident happened in a busy area of Brighton and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault or may have relevant CCTV or dash-cam footage or was in the Montpelier Place area at the time of the assault to come forward.

“We are confident that someone knows what happened and would urge them to do the right thing and speak to us immediately.

“The victim and suspects are believed to be known to each other and this is being treated as an isolated incident with no threat to the wider public.

“This is a complex investigation and we thank the public for their patience as inquiries are ongoing and an increased police presence remains in the area.

“You can report information either online or call 101 quoting Operation Moorcroft.”

