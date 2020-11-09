Brighton Sainsbury’s robbed at knifepoint



Two men wearing motorcycle helmets held up a Sainsbury’s at knifepoint on Saturday.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the robbery at the the Sainsbury’s in Carden Avenue, Brighton.

The pair entered the store at 9:30pm and demanded cash from the tills.

One of them was in possession of a knife, and they made off with a small amount of cash.

They approached the store from the direction of Carden Crescent and after the offence they left on foot, travelling back in the direction of Carden Crescent.

A member of staff was left very shaken but unhurt.

Anyone who saw the robbery or has information can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1432 of 07/11.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.