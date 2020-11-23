Wanted! Police start recruiting again

Sussex Police is looking for new recruits even though a senior manager bluntly said: “Policing won’t offer you an easy job.”

But Adrian Rutherford, director of people services, added: “It will it offer you a career unlike any other … rewarding, varied and full of opportunities.”

And he said: “I’d challenge anyone who may never have considered a career in policing before to just give it some thought.”

The force aims to take on 290 officers in the current financial year – and one of the most recent recruits, PC Jaimine Shahid, spoke about her pride and her hope.

She said: “As clichéd as this may sound, I have always wanted to join the police. Not because of the salary, power or privilege – but because I want to break down the barriers that some people feel between the public and the police.

“At the end of the day, we are the community. We just wear a uniform. I come from a Bangladeshi background and know that, within some communities, the perception of police – for a wide variety of reasons – is negative.

“My goal is to show these communities that police are here to help and that we are part of their community, not working in isolation.

“My ‘attestation day’, when I formally became a police officer, was the biggest day of my life.

“I couldn’t be more proud of myself and the fact that all my hard work had paid off.

“Longer-term, I want to join the safeguarding team. My sense of compassion and my desire to help vulnerable people means I think I could make a real difference there.”

Mr Rutherford added: “As a police officers and staff, we’re proud of our role, our impact and our dedication every day.

“I hope that covid-19 has demonstrated this to the public now more than ever.

“Our communities depend on us – and we do all we can to protect our communities, catching criminals and deliver an outstanding service.

“We can only do this with the right kind of people so this police officer recruitment is so important to help us add to our front line and strengthen our teams who deliver so much, right across the county.

“We’re a police force that is full of difference, insight and experience thanks to our people – and we want to grow this even further.

“You might be just the person we need so do read through our recruitment pages and listen to the stories of our people to find out more.”

Sussex Police said: “During this round of recruitment – the final opportunity for this year – applications will be sought for cohorts to join the force in late 2021 as part of a three-year programme where they will study for a degree in professional policing practice while undertaking their training.

“The Degree Holders Entry Programme also offers a two-year option for those who want to fast-track to a policing career.

“With opportunities in a diverse range of policing specialisms, a career as a police officer opens doors to roles in areas such as safeguarding, community engagement, investigations and anti-terrorism.

“Those who enter the force will experience a job that is challenging and demanding but offers job satisfaction and variety like no other.

“By continuing to strengthen local policing numbers, these officers will make a real difference to communities across the county by giving Sussex residents what they want – a visible and proactive force which is tough on crime.

“If you have the judgment to make quick decisions, are confident to be the first person in, have the compassion and empathy to help those in need and the resilience to serve the community every single day, then being a police officer could be the career you’ve always dreamed of.”

Recruitment will close at midnight on Monday 30 November. To find out more and to apply, click here.