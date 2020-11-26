Seafront flasher given suspended prison sentence



A Brighton man who flashed women on Brighton seafront on Monday evening has been given a suspended sentence.

Police were called by two separate woman at about 9.30pm and officers quickly located Craig Standing and arrested him.

Standing, 30, of Old Farm Road in Brighton, was subsequently charged with two counts of indecent exposure. Yesterday, he appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court and pleaded guilty to the offences.

He was sentenced to prison for 15 weeks, suspended for 24 months.

Detective Inspector Ian Still said: “We would like to assure members of the public that we take reports of this nature extremely seriously and have dealt with this matter swiftly and robustly.

“We understand incidents such as this can be frightening and distressing for victims and we thank them for speedily calling us to report what happened.

“We would urge anyone with information or concerns to report it to us online or by calling 101.”