G-force wouldn’t have impaired Shoreham crash pilot’s judgement, experts say

Aviation experts say there is no evidence to support the Shoreham airshow crash pilot’s claim his judgement was affected by G-force.

Andy Hill was cleared of 11 counts of gross negligence manslaughter after the jury heard his “serious misjudgement” could have been caused by a lack of oxygen brought on by G-force.

But a report from the UK Civil Aviation Authority published today says there is no evidence low levels of G force over a short period of time could affect cognitive ability.

The review was carried out after the possibility was raised during Mr Hill’s trial in February last year.

A CAA spokesperson said: “During the trial of Andrew Hill, the pilot involved in the tragic Shoreham Airshow accident, reference was made to the possibility of cognitive impairment occurring at levels of G force below those historically associated with in-flight impairment.

“As a responsible regulator we wanted to review the currently available information published on this subject.

“The review has now been published and found that there is no clear evidence to suggest that cognitive effects can be demonstrated at low levels of G force when experienced for the short period of time associated with aerobatic displays.

“This finding matches that of the Air Accidents Investigation Branch review of its investigation into the accident.”

The report says: “There is no evidence to suggest that cognitive effects can be demonstrated at

low levels of G force when experienced for the short period of time associated with aerobatic displays.

“The overwhelming weight of available scientific evidence does not show any demonstrable, practical and meaningful cognitive impairments under +4 Gz that would point to impaired flight safety.

“The review team has concluded that there is no identifiable risk of cognitive impairment in civil pilots experiencing G forces at levels, and for durations recorded by accident investigators as having been experienced by the Shoreham pilot.”

An inquest into the deaths of the 11 men killed at the disaster in August 2015 is due to take place next year.