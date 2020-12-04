Man arrested over early morning fight



A man was arrested yesterday morning after several calls about a fight between two men and a woman in a quiet Brighton street.

Police were first called to reports of a disturbance in a flat Havelock Road at 6.30am. They then received more calls saying a fight had broken out in the street.

A police spokesman said: “A 36-year-old man from Brighton was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and common assault of an emergency worker.

“He remained in custody at 2.15pm on Thursday.”