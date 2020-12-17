Two Hanover pubs close after covid case

Two Hanover pubs have temporarily closed this week because of coronavirus.

Both the Dover Castle and The Greys in Southover Street posted on Facebook yesterday to say they were shutting their doors for a while.

It’s not thought the closures are linked. According to the government’s coronavirus case map, the Hanover area of Brighton had eight confirmed cases in the seven days to December 11.

The closures come as the government announced Brighton and Hove is staying in tier 2.

The Greys posted: “It is with regret that we have decided to close The Greys with immediate effect until further notice.

“It has come to our attention that a member of the team has been in close contact with somebody (who doesn’t work for us at The Greys) who has recently tested positive for covid. Both are currently self isolating in line with government guidance.

“Although we have not been advised to close our doors, we just feel for now that it is the safest and right thing to do for our staff, customers and community.

“We hope to reopen and see you all again as soon as possible.

“What a year! Please stay safe and roll on 2021…

“James, Louis and the team.”

The Dover Castle posted: “Hi to all our lovely customers, it is with great regret that the Dover will have to close for a few days in line with COVID 19 guidelines.

“All customers who has been here on the relevant days will be contacted by track & trace.

“Thanks for your understanding. We will of course let you know as soon as we are able to welcome you all back, stay safe people!”